Campgrounds can reopen Friday for Mainers, but gyms and nail salon openings delayed

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 19, 2020 2:31 pm

This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Campgrounds and RV parks will be allowed to reopen on Friday for Maine residents, Gov. Janet Mills’ administration announced on Tuesday, but gyms and nail salons will be delayed beyond an originally planned June 1 opening.

Heather Johnson, commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, said in a news conference that the decision to open campgrounds came following research showing that outdoor transmission of coronavirus is significantly less likely than indoor transmission.

The reopening comes ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, a potentially large travel weekend. Campgrounds will have to follow a set of guidelines released by the department last week, including requiring reservations and observing physical distancing guidelines.

Johnson also announced that gyms and nail salons will not be able to open on June 1 as originally scheduled, citing concerns about transmission in those facilities. Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said a study in South Korea had documented 112 cases linked to fitness classes, likely due to a link between exercise and the respiratory virus.