Feds sending more gear to Maine in coronavirus fight, but CDC head calls it insufficient

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 30, 2020 2:32 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — A top Maine health official said on Monday that an expected shipment of protective equipment used by workers fighting the coronavirus would be the last from a federal stockpile for an indefinite period and falls far short of the state’s needs.

Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said only a “paltry” amount of equipment has been given to the state so far amid nationwide struggles to find equipment and calls from governors to release more. Maine has seen 275 confirmed cases of the virus as of Monday and reported its second and third deaths over the weekend.

Shah told The Washington Post last week that Maine has received about 5 percent of the supplies it requested from the federal government. Many other states have reported similar figures, while Florida has said it has received requested levels of supplies, which include gloves, masks and heavier-duty equipment such as ventilators for patients requiring critical care.

That was before a third shipment that Shah told reporters he expected on Monday evening that would bring 60,000 N95 respirator masks, 143,000 procedure masks and 184,000 gloves, among other things. He said those allotments “will help us, but they still remain insufficient” and that the federal government has said it could be Maine’s last shipment for “quite some time.”

“We are still trying to work with the federal government to see what additional allotments may be made,” Shah said at a Monday news conference.

There are few other options for states looking to acquire equipment on their own, while hospitals deal with a short number of supplies on the market as well. On Friday, the Bangor Daily News reported that MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta had enough surgical masks to last one to two weeks even though it only had two coronavirus patients at that time.

Maine officials have put out a call to in-state manufacturers to help produce protective equipment. L.L. Bean has said it is working with MaineHealth to produce masks, while a Gorham company has begun producing shields, though Shah said on Monday that the capacity of the private sector to make enough new equipment in Maine is unclear.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, sent a letter to the administration of President Donald Trump earlier this month asking it to release more protective and testing equipment. Other governors have noted that states are bidding against each other to get equipment on the private market. Shah said that was “almost the last thing you want in a situation like this.”

Shah said it was unclear how the Trump administration was choosing to send equipment to states and if it was prioritizing harder-hit states over those like Maine trying to contain outbreaks that began later. Stockpile officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.