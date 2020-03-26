Janet Mills moves Maine’s income tax filing deadline to July 15

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 26, 2020 5:03 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday that Maine will follow the federal government to extend the deadline to file income taxes from April 15 to July 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Democratic governor’s move placed Maine alongside a majority of states that followed the administration of President Donald Trump to move the deadline, according to the Tax Foundation. She said recent congressional actions made it “appropriate and practical.”

The Trump administration moved the federal deadline last week, kicking off a series of similar moves by states. Mills said in a Tuesday news conference that “most state governors are not particularly happy with the federal government’s action” and that Maine was examining how it would implement such an extension without “sacrificing state finances.”