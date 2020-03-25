Bangor Savings temporarily closes 5 branches to prevent spread of COVID-19

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

Bangor Savings Bank announced Wednesday that it’s temporarily closing five of its 57 branches and limiting the hours at others as part of its efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus that has shut down many other businesses and organizations.

The closed locations are at 110 Park St. in Orono; 106 Main St. in Belfast; 180 Middle St. in Portland; 196 Main Street in Ogunquit; and 8 Bow St. in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The bank chose those locations because they are near other branches, spokeswoman Kate Rush said in a news release.

After previously closing the lobbies of all its branches and limiting services to drive-up tellers and ATMs, Bangor Savings Bank also said that it is modifying the hours of the branches that are still open. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as of this week, but going forward the most current hours will be found online.

The financial institution, which is the largest Maine-based bank, also last week directed nearly 650 employees to start working from home with work-issued laptops.

Under Gov. Janet Mills’ Tuesday order requiring additional restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, banks are allowed to stay open, but the governor urged such businesses to take steps to reduce foot traffic and provide whatever services they can through delivery and curbside service.

