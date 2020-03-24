Former Bates College athlete in critical condition with COVID-19

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• March 24, 2020 4:00 pm

This story will be updated.

Jack Allard, a former two-time All-America lacrosse player at Bates College in Lewiston, is in critical condition after contracting COVID-19, according to a report in The Bates Student, the Lewiston school’s student newspaper.

The paper reports that the 2016 graduate, a native of Ridgewood, New Jersey, became ill on March 13 and was hospitalized three days later. The 25-year-old Allard has been in a medically induced coma for more than a week and is breathing with the aid of a respirator.

Allard’s mother, Genny Allard, reported that her son had been in good health and did not have any known issues that would have put him in a higher-risk category in terms of dealing with the coronavirus.

