Business
March 24, 2020
Business Latest News | Coronavirus | Bangor Metro | Bath Iron Works | Today's Paper
Business

Renys closes all stores due to coronavirus concerns

Nell Gluckman | BDN
Nell Gluckman | BDN
An anonymous giver has been paying off layaways at the Renys in Ellsworth. For the second year in a row, this person has given Renys $2,000 and instructed the store to pay for toys and children's clothes around Christmas time.
By CBS 13

Our COVID-19 tracker contains the latest on Maine cases by county. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription. 

Department store Renys is closing all stores until April 4 due to the spread of coronavirus.

[Here’s what has been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus]

Renys says they will be keeping a limited staff at their office and warehouse in Newcastle.

The closures will affect all 14 of Renys stores, including locations in Ellsworth, Belfast and Portland.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like