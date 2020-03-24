Renys closes all stores due to coronavirus concerns

Nell Gluckman | BDN Nell Gluckman | BDN

• March 24, 2020 1:05 pm

Department store Renys is closing all stores until April 4 due to the spread of coronavirus.

Renys says they will be keeping a limited staff at their office and warehouse in Newcastle.

The closures will affect all 14 of Renys stores, including locations in Ellsworth, Belfast and Portland.