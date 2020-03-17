Democrat vying to unseat Susan Collins isolating after possible coronavirus exposure

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• March 17, 2020 8:53 am

As of 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, eight Maine residents have been confirmed positive and nine others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

Former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse who is running for the Democratic nomination in a nationally targeted U.S. Senate race in Maine is isolating himself after “indirect contact” with someone who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.

LaJeunesse’s campaign said in a Monday statement that the candidate was notified Sunday about the possible coronavirus exposure and is currently isolating himself in his Biddeford home.

“I am feeling fine, am asymptomatic, and have been in contact with my healthcare provider. Out of an abundance of caution, I plan to self-isolate at home through March 23. We’re all in this together, and I will take every precaution to protect my community,” LaJeunesse said in a statement.

LaJeunesse said he will continue to campaign electronically throughout the duration of his isolation.

A recent Colby College poll showed LaJeunesse trailing in race for the Democratic Party’s nomination in the Senate race behind Sara Gideon and Betsy Sweet. That poll also showed Gideon and Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who is seeking re-election, in a statistical dead heat.

Federal Election Commission data showed LaJeunesse had about $376,000 in cash on hand, for the period ending Dec. 31, 2019.