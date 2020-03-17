Rockland latest Maine city to declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

Stephen Betts | BDN Stephen Betts | BDN

• March 17, 2020 3:42 pm

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 23 Maine residents have been confirmed positive and nine others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state.

ROCKLAND, Maine — City officials have declared a state of emergency here, joining a number of other Maine cities that have made similar declarations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, Portland, Waterville, Winthrop and Westbrook have all imposed local state of emergency orders due to the novel virus.

Cities have imposed curfews and recommendations for how businesses and organizations should operate during the outbreak. Specific restrictions vary by city, but are intended to delay the spread of COVID-19.

In Rockland, gatherings of more than 10 people are banned, according to the emergency order, which went into effect around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and will stay in place for five days or until it is renewed by city officials.

This ban applies to institutions such as bars and restaurants, movie theaters, museums and other establishments where people gather in groups.

The city is urging Rockland businesses to have their employees work from home, if they can do so.

Per the emergency order, the city is recommending that all restaurants and bars close to all in-person dining and make a shift to take-out dining if possible, which is already being done by a number of restaurants in the city.

City officials also are recommending that all fitness centers close. The Rockport and Rockland branches of the Penobscot Bay YMCA announced their closure on Monday.

Bangor and Portland announced state of emergencies on Monday. Both cities imposed curfews on bars, restaurants and other places where people gather beginning on Tuesday.

