Maine island bans non-residents from visiting in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 outbreak

• March 16, 2020 12:40 pm

As of 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, eight Maine residents have been confirmed positive and nine others are presumed positive for the coronavirus, according to the state. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

This story will be updated.

Until further notice, visitors and seasonal residents will no longer be permitted to travel to the island of North Haven in an attempt to protect the community from the spread of the coronavirus.

“The board struggled with this decision, but took this step because it believes the town has extremely limited ability to cope with the pandemic,” according to a statement on the town’s website. “The addition of even a few people could strain those resources to the point where more people would become at risk.”

According to the order, which was passed by the North Haven Select Board on Sunday night, only full-time residents of the island will be permitted to access the island from the mainland.

North Haven has a year round population of 355 people, though that increases dramatically during the summer. The Maine State Ferry Service offers year round transportation to North Haven from the Rockland ferry terminal.

North Haven is located in Knox County where, as of Monday morning, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19. It’s a male in his 30s, according to the Maine Center of Disease Control.

The travel restrictions will also bar anyone who works on North Haven but lives on the mainland from accessing the island.

It is unclear how the travel restrictions will be enforced. Messages left for North Haven’s town manager and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office ― which handles law enforcement on the county’s islands ― were not immediately returned Monday morning.

On neighboring Vinalhaven, Town Manager Andrew Dorr said officials are monitoring the situation on a daily basis but have not imposed any travel restrictions. Dorr said town officials are updating the town’s website frequently to provide information about town actions and resources to its residents.

“The reality is the island communities that we live on are not as disconnected as we think,” Dorr said.

On Islesboro, an island community located in Waldo County, town officials are working to set up a meeting — which could happen as early as today — to discuss any precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus, according to Islesboro Select Board Chair Archibald Gillies.

The travel restrictions imposed by North Haven officials were driven by concerns that the island is not equipped to handle an outbreak of the virus. The North Haven Clinic is the only medical facility on the island and is staffed by a sole nurse practitioner.

In addition to banning certain groups of people from traveling to North Haven, the travel of residents to the mainland has also been restricted for essential purposes, such as getting groceries or receiving medical care.

