UMaine System to partially refund students for room and board amid virus outbreak

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• March 12, 2020 11:41 am

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, test results show that no Mainers have tested positive so far for the coronavirus. Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support this mission by purchasing a digital subscription.

University of Maine System schools will give partial refunds for room and board after administrators moved this week to hold classes remotely for the remainder of the semester amid the coronavirus outbreak.

University system spokesman Dan Demeritt said Thursday that the refunds for room and board charges paid through family contributions will be evaluated on a prorated basis.

“University of Maine system students and their families will not be financially disadvantaged by the University’s move to online classes and residence hall restrictions,” Demeritt said in a statement. “Students will be able to complete the course of study they have paid for this semester.”

The statement comes after the system announced its seven campuses will move to online classes for the remainder of the semester.

Students must request the room and board refunds, and guidelines will be posted on the system’s website by noon March 18.