Clinton man charged in crash that killed 2

Courtesy of the Maine State Police Courtesy of the Maine State Police

• March 5, 2020 9:54 am

A Clinton man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Canaan last November that killed two people.

David W. Johnson, 44, was arrested Monday after an investigation into the Nov. 23, 2019, crash that killed 55-year-old Scott Miller and 58-year-old Robert Archer, both of Clinton, according to the Maine State Police.

Johnson was driving a 2004 Ford Mustang convertible on Hill Road in Canaan about 7 p.m. when the car left the road and struck a tree, the state police said at the time.

Miller and Archer, who were passengers in the Mustang, were killed, while Johnson was injured.

Police said at the time that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of felony manslaughter, two counts of felony aggravated OUI causing death, one count of aggravated OUI causing serious bodily injury and one count of OUI with one prior, according to the state police.

He is being held on $5,000 bail at the Somerset County Jail in Madison.