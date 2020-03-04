Former Hodgdon standout earns top basketball honors at Bentley

Courtesy of SportsPix Courtesy of SportsPix

• March 4, 2020 4:00 pm

Former Hodgdon High School men’s basketball standout Chris Hudson has been named the Northeast-10 Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year as well as a first-team all-conference choice for his play at Bentley University this winter.

The 6-foot-5 senior forward is only the second Bentley player to receive the NE-10’s top defensive honor. Hudson also is only the fourth player in the last 20 years to be selected as the conference’s top defensive player and a first-team all-star.

Hudson averaged 19.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals while playing more than 36 minutes a game this season for coach Jay Lawson’s Falcons, who finished the season with a 17-12 record.

He shot 56.6 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line.

Hudson is the only player in the NCAA Division II East Region with at least 40 steals and 40 blocks this winter and became only the fourth NE-10 player in the last nine years to reach both those milestones.

Hudson leads the conference in blocked shots and ranks second in field-goal percentage and total minutes, third in average minutes per game, fourth in steals and free-throw percentage, fifth in scoring, sixth in offensive rebounds and 10th in rebounds per game.

He became just the 19th player in program history with at least 1,200 points and 600 rebounds and concluded his career with 1,428 points and 685 rebounds. Hudson also ranks fifth at Bentley in career blocked shots (84).

Bentley compiled a 73-43 record during Hudson’s four seasons on the Waltham, Massachusetts, campus.

Hudson earned Bangor Daily News All-Maine honors in 2014 after leading Hodgdon High School to the Class D state championship.

He then attended prep school at Williston Northampton in Easthampton, Massachusetts, for two years before enrolling at Bentley.

Hudson, a third-team All-Northeast-10 Conference honoree for the Falcons after his junior season, was named to the 2020 Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List in January by Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee.

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to a player who has had the finest overall season within NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and the NCCAA. Criteria includes season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.