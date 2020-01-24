Hodgdon’s Hudson named to Division II basketball watch list

Chris Hudson of Bentley University has been named to the Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List by Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee.

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to a player who has had the finest overall season within NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and the NCCAA. Criteria will include season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Hudson, a senior forward from Hodgdon, earned Bangor Daily News All-Maine honors in 2014. He led Hodgdon High School to the Class D state championship.

Hudson then attended prep school at Williston Northampton in Easthampton, Massachusetts, for two years before enrolling at Bentley in Waltham, Massachusetts.

A third-team All-Northeast-10 Conference honoree last winter, Hudson is averaging 17.5 points and 8.1 rebounds this season to rank among the top eight in the conference in both categories. He also leads the NE10 in blocked shots (1.4) and field-goal percentage (.576).

Hudson’s play has helped the Falcons post a 14-4 overall record and a tie for first place in the conference’s Northeast Division at 6-3.

His season has included four double-doubles, seven 20-point games and at least 10 rebounds five times. He’s made at least half of his field-goal attempts in seven of his last eight games.

Hudson, the only NE10 player named to the watch list, surpassed 1,000 career points earlier this season and is seven points away from becoming only the 19th player in program history with at least 1,200 points and 600 rebounds.

Bentley is set to host Saint Rose on Wednesday.

The Francis watch list will be trimmed to the Top 50 on Feb. 15, and a month later it will be pared to the Top 25. The 2020 Bevo Francis Award winner will be announced April 6.