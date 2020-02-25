Hampden’s Lausier lone North finalist for Mr., Miss Basketball honors

Josh O'Donnell | BDN Josh O'Donnell | BDN

• February 25, 2020 4:00 pm

Hampden Academy guard Bryce Lausier, most valuable player of the recent Class A North regional tournament, is one of three finalists for the state’s Mr. Basketball Award, symbolic of the state’s top high school senior player-sportsman.

Joining Lausier as finalists are Bonny Eagle of Standish guard Zach Maturo and Greely of Cumberland Center guard Logan Bagshaw.

Miss Basketball finalists are Julia Colby of Oxford Hills of South Paris, Brooke Obar of Greely and Maggie Whitmore of South Portland.

Bagshaw, Lausier and Maturo were selected from a slate of 10 semifinalists that included Leyton Bickford of Sanford, Jackson Curtis of Ellsworth, Parker Deprey of Caribou, Te’Andre King of North Yarmouth Academy, Simon McCormick of Cony of Augusta, Isaac Varney of Hermon and Henry Westrich of Bangor.

Colby, Obar and Whitmore were chosen from a field of semifinalists that included Katie Alley of Stearns in Millinocket, Cecelia Dieterich of Oxford Hills, Jordan Grant of Gray-New Gloucester, Lexi Ireland of Penobscot Valley in Howland, Lexi Mittelstadt of Mt. Blue in Farmington, Caroline Smith of Freeport and Gabrielle Wener of Messalonskee in Oakland.

The Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Awards are presented each year to the senior boy and girl student-athletes who have exhibited outstanding skills throughout their basketball career, have made a significant impact on their team, have demonstrated respect for the game through leadership on and off the court, have epitomized the values of sportsmanship, and have been positive school and community citizens.

The winners will be announced at an awards banquet to be held Friday, March 6, at the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor.

The banquet is followed on March 7 by the 40th annual Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Basketball Games at Newman Gymnasium in Bangor.

Events that day start at 8:30 a.m. with the state free-throw shooting contest, followed by the Girls AA/A/B game at 9:15 a.m. and the Boys AA/A/B game at 10:45 a.m.

Maine Association of Basketball Coaches award presentations and a Ronald McDonald’s House Charities of Maine presentation will be held at noon, followed by an all-star girls 3-point shooting contest at 12:15 p.m. and a slam dunk competition at 12:30.

The Boys C/D all-star game is scheduled for 1 p.m., with the Girls C/D game concluding the day’s activities at 2:30.