These 4 standouts named BDN boys tournament MVPs

• February 24, 2020 1:00 am

Parker Deprey, Nathan Richards and Kashman Feeney sparked their teams to North boys basketball regional basketball titles at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, while Bryce Lausier was the catalyst in Hampden Academy’s run through the Class A tournament in Augusta.

Their well-rounded play, which helped keep their teams on course to win championships, has earned them recognition as the 2020 Bangor Daily News William C. Warner Award winners as the most valuable players in their respective classes.

BDN staff compiled the Class A team, while the Class B, C and D squads were selected in voting by media and tournament staff.

Lausier demonstrated his poise and clutch play while spearheading Hampden Academy to the Class A North crown. Deprey, the 2019 MVP, was the overwhelming MVP pick in Class B after spearheading Caribou’s drive to a second straight regional title.

Richards was the glue who held Dexter together through a grueling tournament that culminated in the Class C championship. Feeney was a force for the upstart Machias Bulldogs, who shocked No. 1 Jonesport-Beals in the semifinals en route to the D North crown.

The BDN did not select an all-tourney team for Class AA.

Lausier’s talented company on the Class A continent includes Simon McCormick and Dakota Dearborn of Cony, Brewer’s Trevor Pearson and Trevor Brown of Medomak Valley in Waldoboro.

Deprey is joined on the Class B all-tournament team by repeat choices in Jackson Curtis of Ellsworth and Alex Bouchard of Caribou, along with Sawyer Deprey of Caribou and Cecil Gray of Washington Academy in East Machias.

The Class C all-tourney unit headed by Richards features Brayden Bradbury of Central Aroostook in Mars Hill, Caden Mattson of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, Jace Rocheleau of Fort Kent and Dexter’s Brett Kuznierz.

In Class D, Feeney’s all-tourney counterparts include teammate Ethan Foss, Myles Brown of Deer Isle-Stonington and Easton standouts Matthew Pangburn and Austin Carver.

Lausier, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, tallied 51 points in three games, including 18 in the clinching win over Cony of Augusta. He came up big with the games on the line and also was honored by Augusta Civic Center media and observers with the Al Halliday Award as the tournament’s outstanding player-sportsman.

McCormick, a quick 5-6 senior guard, piled up 63 points, including a 29-point outburst in Cony’s semifinal win over Medomak Valley. Teammate Dearborn, a 6-1 senior forward, posted three double-digit efforts and averaged 18.6 ppg.

Brewer was led by Pearson, a senior forward who posted 15.5 ppg, including 18 in the Witches’ quarterfinal victory against Messalonskee of Oakland. Brown, a 6-1 sophomore guard, scored 31 points in two appearances for the Panthers.

Deprey helped Caribou close out its title run with a 17-point, 12-rebound performance in the championship game against Ellsworth to earn MVP honors for the second straight year. The 6-foot-3 senior forward averaged 14.7 points and 10 rebounds.

Sawyer Deprey, a 6-1 junior forward, was a consistent performer who averaged 15 points and Bouchard, a 6-foot senior, provided impactful two-way play at point guard.

Curtis (6-3 senior) was a force at both ends for Ellsworth. His 15.6-point, 9-rebound average included 26 points and 11 rebounds in a quarterfinal win over Winslow. Gray (6-5 junior) helped lead Washington Academy into the semifinals with 20 points in two games.

Richards was the linchpin in Dexter’s championship drive. The 5-10 senior point guard ran the offense and provided gritty defense while averaging 16 points in the tournament, including 29 in the semis against Fort Kent.

Kuznierz, a 6-3 junior forward, gave the Tigers a paint defender who was a tough matchup to guard as he averaged 10 points in three games. The speedy Rocheleau (5-6 senior) provided energy and 16 points per game to help Fort Kent earn a semifinal berth.

Bradbury, a 6-2 senior forward, was a mainstay in No. 1 Central Aroostook’s bid for the C North crown. He tossed in 22 points in the quarterfinals. Mattson, a dynamic 6-foot senior guard, averaged 19 points to help George Stevens Academy make a semifinal bid.

Feeney set the tone for a Machias squad that utilized five underclass starters. The 6-1 sophomore forward averaged 13.3 points and 9.3 rebounds while providing a presence inside and on the perimeter.

Foss made a noteworthy tourney debut. The 5-10 freshman guard turned in three double-figure scoring efforts, including 23 in the semifinal win over Jonesport-Beals and averaged 16.7 ppg.

Pangburn and Carver caught the attention of voters on a well-rounded Easton squad that was the runner-up. Pangburn, a senior guard, averaged 12 points and four assists, while Carver, a junior swingman, was consistent in tallying almost 13 points per contest with three double-figure outings.

Brown’s scoring talents helped get Deer Isle-Stonington bid for spot in the D North final. The 5-10 junior guard scored 23 points in his two tourney appearances.

Honorable mention — Class A: Colby Smith (Brewer), Brayden Cole (HA), Patrick McKenney (Medomak); Class B: Colby Pomeroy, Winslow; Hunter Curtis, Ellsworth; Class C: Parker Ponte, Dexter; Milos Sujica, GSA; Ethan Pryor, Central Aroostook; Class D: Camden Michaud, Easton; Shane Feeney, Machias; Kyle Anderson, Machias.