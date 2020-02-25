Missing Pennsylvania man found safe in Owls Head

Courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff's Office

• February 25, 2020 9:20 am

A Pennsylvania man whom authorities have been searching for since Saturday afternoon was found safe, police said Monday.

Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll told the Courier-Gazette that his deputies were interviewing Thomas Hackett, 29, of Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania, to “complete the investigation into his disappearance since Thursday.”

Carroll did not release additional information, the newspaper reports.

Hackett was last seen Thursday at a Walmart in Pennsylvania before his vehicle turned up at a vacant residence in Owls Head, where footprints were found leading toward the water.

Family members had told police that Hackett was “very upset” about recent events in his family and feared for his safety.

Divers searched the water off Owls Head, while other searches were conducted by foot and air on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday.

