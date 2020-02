Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 23, 2020 1:31 pm

Rescuers are searching the waters off Owls Head for a missing Pennsylvania man.

The Courier-Gazette reports that divers were searching the water behind a Hendrickson Point Road home on Sunday.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released but is from Pennsylvania, had parked his vehicle on the road, and footprints led away toward the water, Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll told the newspaper.

The man was reported missing Saturday.