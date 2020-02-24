Pennsylvania man missing in Owls Head hasn’t been seen since Thursday

Courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff's Office

• February 24, 2020 8:52 am

OWLS HEAD, Maine ― A multi-agency search has been underway here since Saturday afternoon in an attempt to locate a Pennsylvania man who is believed to be missing.

As of Sunday night, authorities have been unsuccessful in finding Thomas Hackett, 29, of Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania, according to Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll.

He was last seen on Thursday at a Walmart in Pennsylvania.

Police in Maine received a missing person report for Hackett on Saturday afternoon, when family members found his vehicle at a vacant residence in Owls Head.

When police arrived at the scene, they found writings on the “exterior of the residence that were concerning to the well being of Hackett,” Carroll said.

Police also found a set of footprints leading to the water, where a pair of shoes and food were left on the rocks along the water’s edge, according to the sheriff.

Family members told police that “Hackett was very upset by recent events concerning his family and [they] feared he may harm himself after discovering the written communication [on the residence],” the sheriff said.

Knox County sheriff’s deputies and Maine Marine Patrol officers searched the area by foot, boat and air Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday. A Maine State Police dive team has also assisted in the search.

Through their investigation, police discovered that an unknown person was seen late Friday afternoon in a yellow, orange and red kayak between the Owls Head shore, Sheep Island and then north toward the Owls Head Lighthouse.

Anyone with information about Hackett or the kayaker seen Friday can call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 207-593-9132.

Hackett is 6-feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not know what he was wearing.