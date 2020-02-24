Woman who died in Rangeley snowmobile crash has been identified

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

• February 24, 2020 10:48 am

The Pennsylvania woman who died Friday in a snowmobile crash in Rangeley has been identified.

Heather Valentine, 41, was on vacation in Rangeley with 41-year-old Matthew Fisher, both of Lewistown, Pennsylvania, at the time of the crash, Cpl. John MacDonald, a spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, said in a Monday morning email.

Valentine was riding a 2014 Ski-Doo 900 Grand Touring on Bald Mountain Camps Trail with Fisher as a passenger about 11 a.m. Friday, when she rolled the snowmobile at a turn and struck trees, MacDonald said last week.

She died at the scene, according to MacDonald.

The two had been riding toward Rangeley ahead of three other snowmobiles in their party.

MacDonald said Friday that speed did not appear to be a factor, but inexperience may have contributed to the crash.

The Rangeley crash was one of two reported Friday. Alan Paquette, 55, of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, was killed south of Baxter State Park after the snowmobile he was riding crashed into several trees along Interconnecting Trail System 86 whe he failed to complete a turn.

On Sunday evening, Gregory Lemar, 59, of Wiscasset was killed in a Moosehead Lake snowmobile crash. It was the seventh snowmobile fatality of the season.