Two die in separate snowmobile crashes on Friday

• February 21, 2020 6:58 pm

A 41-year-old Pennsylvania woman was killed in a snowmobile crash Friday morning after her snowmobile rolled on its side and crashed into trees, according to the Maine Department of Fisheries and Wildlife.

The woman was driving on the Bald Mountains Camp Trail toward Rangely with a 41-year-old Pennsylvania man when she failed to successfully complete a turn. She died at the scene. Three other snowmobiles in the party were behind them.

Rangely Fire and Rescue crews responded to the crash. The crash is under investigation by game wardens, who say operator inexperience may have contributed to the crash.

The name of the woman and passenger have not been released.

Alan Paquette, 55, of Ashburnham, Massachusetts, was also killed Friday south of Baxter State Park after the snowmobile he was driving crashed into several trees along Interconnecting Trail System 86 after failing to complete a turn. He was riding in a group of three snowmobiles.

Unfamiliarity with the trail and speed likely contributed to the crash, according to game wardens. Paquette was wearing a helmet.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said the two crashes bring Maine’s fatal snowmobile crash total to six for the season.