Woman found dead in Hampden home was a longtime school teacher

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN Eesha Pendharkar | BDN

• February 19, 2020 11:25 am

The woman found dead in her Hampden home on Tuesday was a longtime elementary school teacher in town.

Georgeanne Jackson, 73, taught at George Weatherbee Elementary School in Hampden for 32 years, starting in 1983, Regan Nickels, assistant superintendent of Regional School Unit 22, said in an email sent to district staff on Wednesday.

Her ex-husband, 73-year-old David Jackson, who was found unresponsive in the Kennebec Road home and taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, also taught in Hampden. He taught English at Hampden Academy for 14 years, from 1978 to 1992, according to Nickels.

Georgeanne Jackson taught one year of seventh grade, and for the remaining 31 years, she was a Gifted and Talented teacher until she retired in 2015.

While police said Tuesday that the two were married, David Jackson filed for divorce in 2009, and lived in Searsport following the divorce, according to court documents filed in Waldo County. Georgeanne Jackson was the sole owner of the Kennebec Road home where the two were found Tuesday, according to Penobscot Registry of Deeds filings and Hampden assessment records.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of Georgeanne Jackson’s death and monitor David Jackson’s condition. Police said an autopsy of Georgeanne Jackson’s body would be performed Wednesday.

“While circumstances surrounding Georgeanne’s death and Mr. Jackson’s hospitalization are still coming to light, we share in the community’s memories of a long lived career and the many lives that Georgeanne touched during her years as a teacher, colleague and friend,” Nickels said.