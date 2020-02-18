Bangor
February 18, 2020
Bangor Latest News | Belfast Drug Co. | Bangor Metro | Opioid Epidemic | Today's Paper
Bangor

Elderly woman found dead and her husband unresponsive in Hampden home

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Eesha Pendharkar | BDN
Hampden police and state police outside a Kennebec Road home, investigating the death of an elderly woman
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

This story will be updated.

Maine State Police and Hampden police on Tuesday were investigating the death of an elderly woman at her home on Kennebec Road in Hampden, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The woman’s husband was found unresponsive and taken by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, McCausland said.

No names were released.

The home is located at 1292 Kennebec Road, which is near the intersection with Route 69.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like