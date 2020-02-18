Elderly woman found dead and her husband unresponsive in Hampden home

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN Eesha Pendharkar | BDN

• February 18, 2020 12:05 pm

This story will be updated.

Maine State Police and Hampden police on Tuesday were investigating the death of an elderly woman at her home on Kennebec Road in Hampden, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The woman’s husband was found unresponsive and taken by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, McCausland said.

No names were released.

The home is located at 1292 Kennebec Road, which is near the intersection with Route 69.