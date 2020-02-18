Hampden woman found dead in her home identified

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN Eesha Pendharkar | BDN

• February 18, 2020 10:34 pm

State police identified the Hampden woman that was found dead in her home and the man found unresponsive Tuesday morning.

Georgeanne Jackson, 73, was found dead in her Kennebec Road home in Hampden, and her husband, David Jackson, 73, was found unresponsive, according to Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland.

David Jackson was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center. Police continue to monitor his condition and investigate the circumstances of Georgeanne Jackson’s death.

Hampden police checked on the couple after receiving a request from a relative.

Police secured the home on Tuesday morning and Georgeanne Jackson’s body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.

Hampden police and state troopers were outside the Kennebec Road home late Tuesday morning. The driveway entrance to the home was blocked by traffic cones as a police car remained parked outside the house, and a state trooper approached neighboring houses as part of the investigation.

According to Waldo County court filings, David Jackson filed for divorce from Georgeanne Jackson in 2009. The 1292 Kennebec Road home that the two were found in on Tuesday was awarded to her as part of the divorce, according to court documents.