Maker of Fireball Whisky will add 46 jobs at Lewiston plant

Lori Valigra | BDN Lori Valigra | BDN

• February 17, 2020 3:14 pm

Boston Brands of Maine, the manufacturer of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, has finished a $4 million bottling plant expansion at the Saratoga Street plant in Lewiston. They will move to 24/7 production and will add 46 new jobs, according to the Sun Journal.

Their production will increase by 20 percent and the 46 new positions will be full time. The company currently employs 169 people.

A spokeswoman declined to say if the increase in production and jobs was due to the popularity of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, which just passed long-time favorite Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy as the best selling spirit in Maine.

Boston Brands of Maine is owned by Sazerac, a privately-owned company that is headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana. This is the company’s second expansion in the last three years.

Boston Brands announced their expansion plans in May. In addition to adding jobs and increasing production, they are also making improvements to their machinery. Old bottling lines will be replaced with new automated lines that can handle up to 150 bottles per minute. They will also add two storage tanks.