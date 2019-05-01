Fireball maker invests $4 million for second expansion in 2 years

Boston Brands of Maine, which bottles the best-selling Fireball Cinnamon Whisky in Lewiston, said Wednesday it plans to invest $4 million to expand production and create 50 manufacturing jobs.

The expansion will upgrade existing lines and equipment to increase production by 20 percent. The company currently employs 169 people.

This is the second expansion in two years for Boston Brands, which is a division of Sazerac Co. of Metairie, Louisiana. Boston Brands announced a $1 million expansion that added about 30 full-time jobs in December 2017.

“We are delighted to continue our investment in Maine and its workforce,” Sazerac President and CEO Mark Brown said in a statement. “This is yet another example of Sazerac’s long-term commitment to the people of Maine.”

Gov. Janet Mills and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson were scheduled to attend the official announcement Wednesday morning, joining Boston Brands plant manager Andy Muschinski.

Sazerac moved into the Lewiston plant in 2013 when another bottler left the state.

Boston Brands made headlines in January when its Fireball Cinnamon Whisky beat sales of Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy, which held the top slot as Maine’s best-selling liquor for about 15 years.

More than $10.1 million worth of Fireball was sold in Maine in 2018, including $4 million worth of small, 50-milliliter bottles called “nips.” Allen’s sold $9.6 million worth, according to the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations.

