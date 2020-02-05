Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020: Trump’s wall, raw sewage in the Penobscot River, promoting diversity, clarifying ‘Yes on 1’

• February 5, 2020 12:02 pm

President Trump’s wall

President Donald Trump has, indeed, built a wall just as he promised. The wall that he has succeeded in building is so strong that not only is it seemingly impossible for anyone to scale, virtually no one even tries. Unfortunately for our poor country, his wall runs right down the middle of Congress.

Sue Shaw

Penobscot

Raw sewage in the Penobscot River

A recent Bangor Daily News story reported on the demolition of abandoned asphalt storage tanks at the southern end of the Bangor waterfront. The report added that Bangor is undertaking a multi-year, $63 million project to “cut” the amount of raw sewage flowing from Bangor’s system into the Penobscot River.

Raw sewage, into New England’s second largest river system? How much? How long has this been going on? Why?

Are other municipalities also permitted to dump some of their raw sewage into the river? The report mentions a 2015 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That doesn’t sound like much protection for folks down stream, depending upon the river and bay for their recreational and living needs.

Alan Baker

Orrington

Promoting diversity

The Maine Multicultural Center (MMCC) commends the Bangor School Board, Bangor School Department and, in particular, Bangor High School and its Student Council, Multicultural Student Union and Civil Rights Team for hosting diversity panels on Jan. 23 at the high school.

The positive feedback MMCC has heard about these panels, comprising both immigrants and a first-generation American, is very encouraging.

MMCC was formed three years ago with a mission to create a network of educational, business, social and cultural services designated to promote community enrichment and economic growth through diversity. By exposing the 1,200 students and their teachers to this panel of local business, educational and political leaders with different backgrounds, Bangor High has raised awareness of the contributions of immigrants to our community. MMCC applauds such efforts by the Bangor School Department and offers whatever support it can going forward.

Vicki L. Rusbult

President

Maine Multicultural Center

Bangor

Clarifying ‘Yes on 1’

Voting yes on Question 1 does not eliminate the existing vaccine requirements to attend school. In fact, a yes vote simply keeps the laws regarding vaccines the same as they were prior to the recent passage of LD 798.

What voting yes on Question 1 does do, however, is give parents and their doctors the ability to decide what vaccine schedule they will follow and the ability to decline, delay or to follow an alternative schedule.

For example, many people choose not to get the flu vaccine or to give their children the highly controversial Gardasil vaccine. If the flu vaccine and or Gardasil are added to the required list in the coming years, which seems likely considering efforts in other states, people would have little option to decline at that point.

Voting yes on Question 1 keeps the final say in the hands of Maine’s residents and their doctors, not in the hands of legislators and the powerful influence of the pharmaceutical industry.

Vote yes on 1 to keep Maine the way life should be.

Leo Kenney

Orono

