New landowner is demolishing abandoned asphalt tanks on the Bangor waterfront

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• January 29, 2020 6:04 pm

Updated: January 29, 2020 6:25 pm

A new landowner is demolishing the abandoned asphalt storage tanks at the southern end of the Bangor waterfront, removing a noticeable landmark for Bangor-bound drivers crossing over the Penobscot River on I-395 and giving pedestrians on the waterfront footpath a less obstructed view of the river.

Bangor contractor S.E. MacMillan Co. bought the property at 1 Dutton St. — downhill from Hollywood Casino — from an Ohio-based asphalt and concrete company last week, and has started demolishing the cylindrical tanks.

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

The demolition will take about a month, said Stan MacMillan, president of S.E. MacMillan.

After the tanks are demolished, MacMillan said, the contractor does not have plans for new construction on the property.

Instead, the property will offer access to the site of upcoming construction the city is undertaking as part of a multi-year, $63 million project to cut the amount of raw sewage that flows into the Penobscot River. The work is required under a 2015 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

S.E. MacMillan did work in 2019 on an early phase of that project, replacing pipes and a sewage regulator on a different part of the waterfront, between the new Bangor Savings Bank campus and Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. That work was meant to improve the city sewer system’s capacity to direct sewage to the wastewater treatment plant, located about a mile down the river near the Hampden town line.

S.E. MacMillan has put in a proposal to do work on the next stage of the project, the $20 million construction of a 3.8-million gallon tank that will store combined sewage overflow — which includes stormwater runoff, domestic sewage and industrial wastewater — and prevent it from flowing into the river.

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

“This property is only going to be used for access to the other property,” MacMillan said.

However, the city has not chosen a contractor for that project yet, City Engineer John Theriault said.

The city has no plans to interfere with how MacMillan uses the Dutton Street property, Theriault said. It will be possible to access the construction site of the new storage tank without going through the Dutton Street property, but the chosen contractor might choose to use that land for easier access to the site, Theriault said.

Eesha Pendharkar | BDN Eesha Pendharkar | BDN

S.E. MacMillan bought the property on Jan. 23 for $350,000 from The Shelly Company in Thornville, Ohio. The property had last sold in 2004 for $768,000, according to city assessment records.