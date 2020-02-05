Millinocket-area bridge renamed last year for Det. Ben Campbell in line to be replaced

Courtesy of Google Courtesy of Google

• February 5, 2020 1:00 am

The bridge outside Millinocket that was renamed last year to honor deceased Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell is in line to be replaced a year from now, but it will hold onto his name.

The bridge on Route 11 in Indian Purchase Township was renamed after Campbell under legislation that passed last spring. Campbell had lived in Millinocket with his wife and son. He was killed in April after he stopped to help a stranded driver on Interstate 95 in Hampden and was struck by a wheel that detached from a passing logging truck.

Formerly called the West Branch Bridge, it is now called the Detective Benjamin Campbell Bridge and carries Route 11 over the west branch of the Penobscot River between Indian Purchase Township and Millinocket. It’s about 400 feet north of North Twin Dam Road in Indian Purchase Township.

The Maine Department of Transportation is now seeking public comments about the proposal to replace the bridge, which is too narrow to allow more than one truck to cross at a time and has an overhead truss that is prone to striking oversize loads, according to Project Manager Andrew Lathe. The department has also considered rehabilitating the 1948 bridge, but the agency’s preference is to replace it.

The project is expected to be advertised later this year and to begin in the spring of 2021.