State trooper struck and killed by tractor-trailer on I-95 in Hampden

A Maine state trooper was struck and killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Hampden.

The trooper was outside his cruiser at the site of a disabled vehicle just south of the Coldbrook Road overpass about 7:30 a.m. when he was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he died, McCausland said.

The southbound lanes at the crash site have been closed and traffic is being diverted at Exit 180, McCausland said.

More information will be released this afternoon, he said.

It’s the first line-of-duty death of a state trooper since Oct. 17, 1997, when Detective Glenn Strange died of a heart attack after a drunken driver kicked and punched him in the chest in Linneus, according to the Maine State Police. Strange had joined the state police in 1994, and he was promoted to detective just weeks before he died. Eleven troopers have died in the line of duty since 1924, four of them in the 1990s.