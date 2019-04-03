What we know about Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Maine State Police detective who died after he was struck on the side of I-95 in Hampden on Wednesday morning had served about six-and-a-half years on the police force.

Ben Campbell, 31, was sworn in as a Maine State Police trooper in August 2012 and spent much of his early career patrolling northern Penobscot County, according to past reporting by the BDN.

After five years on patrol, he was promoted to detective in August 2017 and assigned to the Maine State Police polygraph unit, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

He leaves behind his wife, Hilary, and a six-month-old son, Everett. The family lives in Millinocket, and Campbell grew up in Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Maine State Police Col. John Cote on Wednesday said Campbell had “a textbook smile”

“He always saw the good in whatever was going on,” Cote said. “He always focused on the positive. When he stepped in, the smile was just part of him.”

Campbell was on his way to a training assignment Wednesday morning when he stopped to help a car on the side of the I-95. That’s when two tires on a passing logging truck separated. One rolled into the highway median and the other struck Campbell.

It was in Campbell’s nature to help others, Cote said, and that’s why he had pulled to the side of the road.

“That became his priority, assisting that person,” Cote said. “He didn’t know any other way to do it.”

He was to turn 32 on Monday.