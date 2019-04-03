Maine first responders pay respects to trooper killed on I-95 in Hampden

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A Maine state trooper was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning after he was struck on Interstate 95 in Hampden.

Gov. Janet Mills ordered the U.S. and Maine flags flown at half-staff in honor of the trooper, who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer. It was the first-line-of-duty death for the Maine State Police since October 1997, when Detective Glenn Strange died of a heart attack after a drunken driver kicked and punched him in the chest in Linneus.

As more details continued to come together, law enforcement and other first responders from across the state offered their condolences over social media to the state police after they lost one of their own.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Maine State Police today, after the tragic loss of one [of] their own. As we in law enforcement, the fire service and all first responders always know, even in a place like Maine, we never know when a current shift could be our last,” the Holden Police Department said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the @MEStatePolice this morning,” the Bangor Fire Department said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Maine State Police and the troopers family,” the Scarborough Fire Department said.

“We send our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Maine State Police who lost one of their Troopers today. It doesn’t matter what Department the patch on our sleeves say, we all feel the loss and mourn with them,” the Scarborough Police Department said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Maine State Police today. A Trooper was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-95 in Hampden this morning,” the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters at the @MEStatePolice. Different agency but the same pain is felt by officers statewide. We got it from here, troop,” the Portland Police Department said.

"Devastating news for us all today. Check in with your families and each other. Stay safe," the Maine Association of Police said.

Devastating news for us all today. Check in with your families and each other. Stay safe. From: McCausland, Stephen

Sent: Wednesday, April 3, 2019 10:06 AM

“Our thoughts are with our colleagues at the Maine State Police this morning. May you all find peace while dealing with this senseless tragedy,” the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said.

“As we are dealing with the senseless loss of a fellow [law enforcement officer] today on I-95 from a crash (Maine State Police Trooper, rest in peace sir), we at Augusta Police have also lost a former Chaplain and [officer], Don Williams. After a long illness, he passed away after a long illness. RIP sir,” the Augusta Police Department said.