Millinocket-area bridge to be renamed after detective killed while helping driver on I-95

A bridge outside Millinocket will soon be renamed after Detective Ben Campbell, the Maine State Police detective who was killed April 3. Campbell stopped to help a stranded driver on Interstate 95 in Hampden and was struck by a wheel that detached from a passing logging truck.

On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill that will rename the bridge on Route 11 in Indian Purchase Township after Detective Ben Campbell, who lived in Millinocket with his wife and infant son before his death.

LD 1827 will change the bridge’s name from West Branch Bridge to Detective Benjamin Campbell Bridge. It carries Route 11 over the west branch of the Penobscot River, about 400 feet north of North Twin Dam Road.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Jim Dill, D-Old Town, and passed both the House and Senate unanimously.

“Detective Campbell was a kind, selfless person who left a lasting impression on all those he knew and came into contact with,” Dill said. “We’ll never be able to fully repay his service to the state and people of Maine, but the newly renamed Detective Benjamin Campbell Bridge near his hometown of Millinocket will stand in lasting tribute to his memory.”

The name change will take effect in 90 days.