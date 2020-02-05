Suspect in Down East killings ordered held without bail

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 5, 2020 11:34 am

The suspect in the shooting deaths earlier this week of three people in Machias and Jonesboro was ordered held without bail Wednesday when he made his first court appearance.

Thomas Bonfanti, 63, is facing three counts of murder and on count of elevated aggravated assault for shooting a fourth person who survived.

Bonfanti, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and shacked at the ankles and waist, appeared Wednesday before Judge David Mitchell in a Calais courtroom. During the short proceeding, Bonfanti told the judge he understood the charges against him.

At the request of Bonfanti’s defense attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, Mitchell ordered the Maine State Police affidavit sealed until the case is presented to a grand jury, which would happen at the earliest in March. The court document is expected to describe in detail the circumstances and sequence of the three shootings, which happened Monday morning.

A bail hearing for Bonfanti has not been scheduled. Silverstein and Assistant Attorney General Leanne Zainea, the prosecutor assigned to the case, each told Mitchell they do not object to waiting to schedule such a hearing.