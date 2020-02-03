Down East
February 03, 2020
State police: 3 people killed in Machias-area shootings

Bill Trotter | BDN
State police trooper and game wardens stand Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the American Legion hall in Machias after responding to reports of shootings earlier in the day in Machias and Jonesboro. Police have said there are multiple victims and that someone is in custody but as of mid-afternoon Monday had not released any additional information.
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

Three people were fatally shot Monday morning in Machias and Jonesboro, and a 63-year-old man has been arrested, according to Maine State Police.

A fourth person was shot and injured and the suspect has been arrested, Lt. Troy Gardner of the state police said.

Charged with murder in the shootings is Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield.

Killed in the shootings were Shawn Currie, 57, of Machias, Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro, and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, of Machias.

Gardner said Bonfanti knew all the victims but declined to comment further or to say whether the victims knew each other.

Gardner did not identify the surviving victim, a woman, and did not comment on her injuries.

“All I can say is she is alive,” Gardner said.

Earlier Monday, Scott K. Porter, superintendent of Machias-area schools, put local schools into lockdown mode after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported shootings in the area. He lifted the security condition about an hour later.

As part of the lockdown, no students were allowed to leave school buildings.

Brooke Haynes, a server at the Hing Garden restaurant on Route 1 in Machias, said mid-morning Monday that she saw several police vehicles at the American Legion building, which is two doors down.

Machias Memorial High School had been under a “soft lockdown” on Friday, after an email threat mentioning U.S. Sen. Susan Collins listed the high school in Machias and several others in Maine.

 

