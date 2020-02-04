Machias woman, 1 of 4 shot Monday, listed in critical condition

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 4, 2020 4:53 pm

A Machias woman who was shot Monday at her home at 323 Kennebec Road was listed in critical condition at a Portland hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman is identified in court documents as Regina Hall Long, 49. A spokeswoman at Maine Medical Center said Tuesday that she remains at the hospital in critical condition.

Long is one of four people shot Monday morning, allegedly by Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield. The other three victims in the shootings all died as a result of their injuries.

They have been identified as Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant-Flynn, 49, of Machias. Long and Currey both were shot at 323 Kennebec Road, where Long was found outside when police arrived. Powers was shot at 69 Roque Bluffs Road in Jonesboro, and Bryant-Flynn was shot at 666 Kennebec Road in Machias, police have said.

Bonfanti has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with their deaths, and with elevated aggravated assault for the shooting of Long, according to court documents. He is expected to make his first appearance in court in Calais at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

State police have declined to identify the injured woman. Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department Public Safety did not identify Long by name but said Tuesday that her condition is “improving.”

An affidavit filed in the case, which is believed to contain details about the shootings, has been impounded by a judge and is not yet publicly available.