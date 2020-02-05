Man accused of killing 3 in Machias and Jonesboro was out on bail at time of shootings

Courtesy of the Washington County Jail Courtesy of the Washington County Jail

• February 5, 2020 9:48 am

The Washington County man charged with three counts of murder in Machias and Jonesboro was out on bail and awaiting his first court appearance on a drunken driving charge when he allegedly killed three people and injured a fourth in a series of shootings Monday morning.

Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield was arrested by a Machias police officer and charged with operating under the influence last Friday, on Jan. 31. He posted an unsecured bond of $500 before being released. He was due in court for his first appearance on that charge on March 3, according to a clerk at Washington County Superior Court in Machias.

Bonfanti was arrested on Monday at the American Legion hall in Machias after the series of shootings that took place at three houses in two towns.

The three victims who died were Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant-Flynn, 49, of Machias. The fourth victim, Regina Hall Long, 49, was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Currey and Long were both shot at 323 Kennebec Road, where Long was found outside when police arrived. Powers was shot at 69 Roque Bluffs Road in Jonesboro, and Bryant-Flynn was shot at 666 Kennebec Road in Machias, according to police.

Bonfanti has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with their deaths and with elevated aggravated assault for the shooting of Long, according to court documents. He is expected to make his first appearance in court in Calais at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

If Bonfanti is found guilty on the operating under the influence charge, it wouldn’t be his first OUI conviction.

The Northfield man’s criminal history in Maine lists an operating under the influence charge in November 2004. A Washington County jury found him guilty in April 2007, resulting in a 90-day license suspension and $600 fine, according to the Maine State Bureau of Identification.