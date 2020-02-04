Susan Collins: Trump has ‘learned’ ahead of Senate vote on impeachment articles

J. Scott Applewhite | AP J. Scott Applewhite | AP

February 4, 2020

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told CBS News that she thinks President Donald Trump has learned from the impeachment saga ahead of a Wednesday vote where the chamber is expected to acquit the president on both articles of impeachment.

Collins announced in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon that she would vote against removing the president from office, arguing that the allegations against him do not rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors outlined in the Constitution.

In a pre-taped interview with CBS, she said that she believed the president would not seek foreign assistance again, saying Trump had “learned from this case” and that impeachment was “a pretty big lesson.”

The articles of impeachment stemmed from a July phone call where Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the Democrats competing for the party’s nomination to take on Trump later this year.

As recently as last month, Trump has described his phone call with the Ukrainian president as a “perfect phone call,” a characterization that Collins contested.

“The president of the United States should not be asking a foreign country to investigate a political rival,” she said in the interview. “That is just improper. It was far from a perfect call.”

Collins declined to support Trump in the 2016 election, writing in August 2016 that the president “seems incapable of change or growth.” The Republican senator has watched her own popularity sink in a Democratic-leaning Maine as she has been forced into a series of controversial votes since he was elected.

On the political consequences of her decision on impeachment, Collins said she was sure that “there are going to be people unhappy” with her in Maine as she faces a 2020 re-election challenge but that her job was to consider constitutional standards to remove a president from office rather than how the vote would affect her political future.

Four Democrats — Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, progressive lobbyist Betsy Sweet, former Google executive Ross LaJeunesse and lawyer Bre Kidman — are vying in a primary to take on Collins in November. Green candidate Lisa Savage and three independents are gathering signatures in attempts to get on the November ballot.