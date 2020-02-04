Maine’s Angus King will vote to convict Trump on both impeachment articles

Andrew Harnik | AP Andrew Harnik | AP

• February 4, 2020 5:40 pm

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine said Tuesday afternoon that he will vote to convict President Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment, saying the president had abused the power of his office and warning that failing to hold him accountable created a concerning precedent.

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, had hinted he would vote to remove Trump over the last few weeks, arguing that failing to hold the Republican president accountable would weaken the power of the legislative branch.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, King said impeachment should not be a mechanism for removing a president over policy disagreements. But he said the evidence was obvious in this case that the president had used the power of his office to advance his own “personal and political interests” and that he was likely to do it again.

“He has expressed no understanding that he has done anything wrong, let alone expressed any remorse,” King said.

The articles of impeachment alleged that Trump abused the power of his office by asking the president of Ukraine for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the leading contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and then obstructed the House’s investigation into his conduct.

King had been critical of the impeachment process as it played out in the Senate, expressing frustration that his Republican colleagues refused to call witnesses to supplement testimony carried over from the House’s investigation. Only two Republicans — Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah — voted in favor of bringing in witnesses last week.

Maine’s junior senator also had strong words for the legislative branch, saying that Congress was commiting a “slow-motion institutional suicide” by abdicating powers to the executive branch.

King’s announcement that he would vote to remove Trump from office came just over an hour after Collins announced she would vote to acquit the president, calling his actions “wrong” but not enough to merit his removal from office. A final Senate vote on both articles will take place Wednesday afternoon, when the Republican-led chamber is expected to acquit Trump.