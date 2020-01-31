Coach: Moss could quickly become household name with UMaine football team

Courtesy of University of Maine athletics Courtesy of University of Maine athletics

• January 31, 2020 4:33 pm

Montigo Moss said his comfort level with the coaching staff and the team’s obvious commitment to the program’s success were the two primary reasons he decided to join the University of Maine football program.

Moss, the younger son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, announced his decision Thursday in a Twitter post.

“I liked the coaching staff and the facilities and the players all seemed like they were [committed] to the program,” Moss said Friday afternoon. “And I want to be surrounded by that.”

Moss, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound wide receiver, caught 41 passes for 1,041 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia.

He also said UMaine is similar to Fork Union in that there aren’t many distractions.

“I’ll be able to focus on my dream and goal of playing at the next level,” Moss said.

Fork Union Military Academy head coach Captain Mark Shuman said Moss is an outstanding young man.

“Not only is he a great football player, he is one of the most humble young men I have been around,” Shuman said.

“I think he is an absolute steal for Maine. He will be a big-time player for them and the CAA [Colonial Athletic Association]. It will not surprise me if he becomes a household name in his first year there,” Shuman added.