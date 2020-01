• January 30, 2020 7:24 pm

The University of Maine football program is about to acquire some serious name recognition.

Montigo Navari Moss, the youngest son of former National Football League standout Randy Moss, has committed to attend UMaine.

Moss on Thursday afternoon made the announcement on his Twitter feed.

Moss is a 5-foot-9 wide receiver who attends South Mecklenberg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.