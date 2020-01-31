Senate moves to reject Trump impeachment trial witnesses that Susan Collins backed

J. Scott Applewhite | AP J. Scott Applewhite | AP

• January 31, 2020 5:43 pm

This developing story will be updated.

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted to reject calling witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial despite “yes” votes from both of Maine’s senators including Republican Susan Collins, formally paving the way for the president’s near-certain acquittal.

The result is a blow to Collins, who is up for re-election in 2020 amid an aggressive Democratic effort to flip her seat in a blue-leaning state. Early this month, she was working with a small group of Republican senators and leaders in a bid to ensure witnesses would be called.

While signaling that vote, Collins also voted with Republicans to quash the efforts of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, to ensure witnesses from the beginning of the trial, citing a desire to stick to the order of operations in Bill Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial. Democrats are now likely to point to those votes in their campaign against Collins.

Only one other Republican — Mitt Romney of Utah — joined Collins in Friday’s vote. It put them and minority Democrats two votes shy of the 51 votes required to call witnesses, which could have stretched the trial for days or weeks while putting former White House national security adviser John Bolton before senators.

An unpublished manuscript from Bolton twice roiled the trial, though Republicans have been able to brush past it so far. On Sunday, The New York Times reported that it revealed Trump had told Bolton in August 2019 that a hold on military aid to Ukraine was tied to the country launching investigations into Democrats.

The newspaper also reported Friday that Bolton writes that Trump asked him to call new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to persuade him to meet with Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was planning to go to Ukraine to coax the Ukrainians to investigate the president’s political rivals. Trump largely denied both of Bolton’s claims.

They relate directly to the articles of impeachment against Trump by House Democrats, which allege that the president abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in 2020, and obstructed the House’s investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.