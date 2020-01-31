Maine’s Angus King ‘likely’ to vote to remove Donald Trump from office

J. Scott Applewhite | AP J. Scott Applewhite | AP

• January 31, 2020 1:12 pm

Updated: January 31, 2020 1:32 pm

This story will be updated.

U.S. Sen. Angus King told WCSH he will likely vote to remove President Donald Trump from office, though the vote might not take place until next week.

“I am likely to vote guilty because that is what the facts appear to be,” King said in an interview with the Portland-based NBC affiliate on Friday afternoon.

A spokesman for King said the senator would issue a statement after the impeachment vote made it to the Senate floor.

Maine’s senior senator, Republican Susan Collins, has yet to indicate how she will vote, though she issued a statement Thursday night in favor of calling witnesses. Such a motion seems unlikely to pass in the chamber since only Collins and Mitt Romney of Utah have so far announced they will join Democrats to back such a measure.

That vote is expected Friday. If it fails, a vote to remove the president could happen as early as today or as late as next week. It is virtually assured to fail in the Republican-led chamber.

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, spoke out strongly in recent weeks in favor of calling witnesses in order to gather more evidence in the trial, telling MSNBC on Thursday that he “had it with the idea” that the chamber couldn’t “take the time to get it right.”

In a tweet Friday afternoon, King said he still wanted to hear from former White House national security adviser John Bolton.