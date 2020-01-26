Connecticut woman killed in Solon snowmobile crash

Courtesy of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

A Connecticut woman was killed Saturday night when her snowmobile crashed in Solon.

Michelle Pavia, 43, of Stamford, Connecticut, was riding a snowmobile on Ironbound Pond and was heading toward shore about 9:45 p.m. when she drove off the ice and struck the shoreline, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Pavia, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the snowmobile and struck trees, Latti said. She died at the scene.

Latti said that inexperience and speed likely contributed to the crash.

“Speed and inexperience combined can often result in crashes, and sadly they can be deadly,” said Sgt. Aaron Cross of the Maine Warden Service. “Operators should also wear their helmets whenever they are riding.”

That crash comes days after a New Hampshire man, 56-year-old Steven K. Allard, was killed when his snowmobile fell through the ice on Moosehead Lake near the mouth of the Moose River.

In an unrelated crash over the weekend, Latti said game wardens are looking for the operator of a snowmobile that struck a sled-dog musher near Brownville.

A snowmobile collided with the musher just north of Brownville Junction about 11:50 a.m. Saturday. The musher was taking part in a sled-dog race that shared part of its route with ITS 110, according to Latti.

The snowmobiler wasn’t able to keep control of the machine as he approached the musher and dog team and sideswiped the dog sled, knocking the musher from it, Latti said. The snowmobiler didn’t stop and continued north on the trail toward Katahdin Ironworks, Latti said.

The musher refused medical treatment at the scene, he said.

Anyone with information about the crash or who may know the identity of the snowmobiler can call the Maine Department of Public Safety at 207-973-3700.