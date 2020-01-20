NH man dies after his snowmobile falls through ice on Moosehead Lake

A New Hampshire man died Sunday night after his snowmobile fell through the ice on Moosehead Lake.

Steven K. Allard, 56, of South Hampton, New Hampshire, and his wife, Tiffany, were returning to Rockwood Cottages after snowmobiling together on two separate machines about 9 p.m. when Allard broke through the ice near the mouth of the Moose River on the west side of the lake, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Rescuers pulled Allard from the lake about 10:15 p.m., but he was unresponsive, Latti said.

Attempts to resuscitate him at the scene were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, Latti said.

“Snowmobilers need to stay aware of their surroundings and understand that ice conditions can change quickly,” Sgt. Bill Chandler of the Maine Warden Service said. “This section of the lake, where the Moose River flows into Moosehead Lake, always has poor ice, and that is why there are marked trails on the lake so that snowmobilers can avoid the bad ice in this area.”

The Maine Warden Service, Rockwood Fire and Rescue and U.S. Border Patrol assisted in the rescue.