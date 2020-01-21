Verso asks stockholders to back $400 million deal that includes sale of Maine mill

Verso Corp. is fending off a challenge from two stockholders as the company seeks to finalize the sale of two mills — including its Androscoggin mill in Jay — as part of a $400 million deal.

On Monday, Verso announced that it had secured the needed approvals from regulators for its proposed sale of the Jay mill and its Stevens Point mill in Wisconsin to Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC, a specialty paper manufacturer headquartered in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania.

The company’s board of directors has approved the sale, which Verso hopes to finalize in the first quarter of this year, pending approval from stockholders at a Jan. 31 meeting, Verso said Monday.

“We have undergone a thorough and comprehensive strategic process and firmly believe that the sale of these two mills at the agreed upon terms and conditions is in the best interests of the Company and our stockholders,” Gene Davis, co-chairman of Verso’s board of directors, said in a Monday statement.

Verso said the deal will leave it debt free and will focus on graphic paper operations. The Androscoggin mill, which employs about 500, currently produces flexible packaging papers, release liner base, specialty labels, kraft papers and linerboard.

The company said that up to $282 million and not less than $225 million in proceeds from the sale will be returned to stockholders.

But before Verso can proceed with the sale it needs to fend off a challenge from two stockholders — private-equity firms Atlas Holdings and Blue Wolf Capital Partners — aiming to derail the deal, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Atlas Holdings and Blue Wolf Capital Partners, which own 9 percent of Verso shares as well as Twin Rivers Paper Co. in Madawaska, have sued Verso, claiming the company has failed to provide them with needed information about the sale, the Press Herald reports.

Verso has denied those claims, and countered in a letter to stockholders that the firms’ opposition the deal is an attempt to “enhance the competitive position of Twin Rivers,” which competes with Verso in the coated specialty papers market, the Portland newspaper reports.

The deal with Pixelle was announced in November 2019, just three months after it unveiled a plan to invest $120 million into three mills, including the one in Jay.

Pixelle was formed in 2018 by Lindsay Goldberg, a private investment firm that partners with individuals who want to grow their businesses.

Upon the closing, Pixelle executives have said the company will be the largest specialty paper business in the United States.

Verso said in August 2019 that it would invest an unspecified amount of money in the Jay mill to improve the No. 3 paper and pulp line, the No. 4 release liner paper machine and the EM-5, which produces food wrappers that can hold grease. Release liner paper is used in badges and other items that pull one piece of paper away from another.

Verso has been struggling financially and brought in a company to look at selling some of its assets or the company as a whole. In early 2015, Verso borrowed heavily to acquire its larger competitor NewPage. Also that year, it announced it would lay off 300 employees in Jay and shut down its No. 1 pulp dryer and No. 2 paper machine.

In early 2016, Verso filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and then exited the bankruptcy restructuring that same summer.

It idled the No. 3 machine in 2017 and laid off 120 employees. Those moves were in response to declining demand for coated paper used in magazines and other glossy publications.

It then announced in 2018 that it would restart the No. 3 machine and hire 120 people as it expands into new markets.