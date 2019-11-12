Verso agrees to sell Jay mill as part of $400 million deal

Just three months after saying it planned to invest $120 million into three mills, Verso Corp. said Tuesday that it will sell two of those mills, including the Androscoggin Mill in Jay.

The company said it has a definitive agreement to sell the Jay mill and its Stevens Point mill in Wisconsin to Pixelle Specialty Solutions LLC for $400 million.

The sale is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

The sale, which has been unanimously approved by the company’s board of directors, is subject to approval from the company’s stockholders and certain regulatory and other customary approvals.

“We have undergone a thorough and comprehensive strategic process and firmly believe that the sale of these two mills at the agreed upon terms and conditions is in the best interests of the company and our stockholders,” Gene Davis, co-chairman of the board, said in a statement.

The company said it expects to get $336 million in net cash proceeds from the sale. Pixelle will take on $35 million of pension liabilities, anticipated working capital adjustments and the payment of transaction-related expenses.

The board expects to return most of the proceeds to shareholders and use $54 million to reduce a portion of its unfunded pension liability.

Verso Corp. has been struggling financially and recently brought in a company to look at selling some of its assets or the company as a whole.

It has reported a drop in net sales of $88 million to $616 million for the third quarter of 2018, and net income of $30 million, down from the $86 million in the third quarter of last year.

Verso Corp. Interim CEO Leslie T. Lederer said in a statement that the company was facing “challenging market conditions.”

This story will be updated.