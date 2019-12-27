Mark Cardilli Jr. guilty of manslaughter in shooting death of sister’s boyfriend

This story will be updated.

A Portland judge convicted Mark Cardilli Jr., 25, of manslaughter Friday morning in the shooting death of his sister’s boyfriend earlier this year, according to reports from the Portland Press Herald.

Cardilli had been charged with murder after he admitted to shooting 22-year-old Isahak Muse during a fight that escalated at his family’s home in March. Cardilli testified that it was self-defense, and the case went to trial earlier this month. Maine law permits the use of deadly force in someone’s own home. Cardilli said he opted for a bench trial because a judge was more equipped than a jury to interpret the complexity of the law.

During a week of testimony, witnesses — including Cardilli’s own sister and mother — helped piece together the chaos that led Cardilli to shoot his sister’s boyfriend.

Muse was dating Chelsey Cardilli, who was 17 at the time, and some members of the family were not supportive of the relationship. Chelsey Cardilli testified that her brother and father had a history of making racist and Islamaphobic comments about Muse.

Muse was the son of immigrants from Somalia and his death sparked outrage within Portland’s immigrant community.