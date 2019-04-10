Affidavit: Victim was shot in the back in fight in Portland

Court documents indicate an Army sergeant told police he shot a Portland man in the chest in self-defense, but actually shot the man in the back.

A state police affidavit indicates Mark Cardilli Jr. was at his parents’ home on leave at the end of a five-year stint in the Army when an argument escalated into violence on March 16.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Cardilli told investigators that he fired at his teenage sister’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Isahak Muse, during a fight after Muse refused to leave the house. He said he shot Muse in the chest, but an autopsy indicates Muse was shot in the back.

Cardilli was arrested Friday after being indicted by a grand jury. He pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Tuesday.

The delay in charges created tension in the city’s Muslim community. Some called it a hate crime by a white man against a black Muslim man.

But defense attorney Jon Gale told the Portland Press Herald that race played no role in the shooting. He said he’s disappointed the state pursued charges.