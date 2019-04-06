Portland man arrested for murder in shooting death

A Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man for murder almost three weeks after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland, according to a press release from Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

Mark Cardilli Jr., 24, is accused of murdering Isahak Muse after an alleged altercation on March 16 at 1:45 a.m. The incident occurred at 107 Milton St., a home where Cardilli lived with his family, Martin said.

Muse was found dead at the scene by paramedics, and police say he died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide, Martin said.

Cardilli was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. April 5 by the Portland Police Department and is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail until his arraignment, Martin said.

Police continue to investigate Muse’s death.