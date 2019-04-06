Portland
April 06, 2019
Portland Latest News | ‘Pet Sematary’ | Bangor Metro | Detective Campbell | Today's Paper
Portland

Portland man arrested for murder in shooting death

Courtesy of the Portland Police
Courtesy of the Portland Police
Mark Cardilli Jr.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

A Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted a 24-year-old man for murder almost three weeks after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Portland, according to a press release from Lt. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department.

Mark Cardilli Jr., 24, is accused of murdering Isahak Muse after an alleged altercation on March 16 at 1:45 a.m. The incident occurred at 107 Milton St., a home where Cardilli lived with his family, Martin said.

[Police investigate shooting death in Portland]

Muse was found dead at the scene by paramedics, and police say he died from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled a homicide, Martin said.

Cardilli was taken into custody at 5:30 p.m. April 5 by the Portland Police Department and is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail until his arraignment, Martin said.

Police continue to investigate Muse’s death.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like