Days after murder conviction, Sharon Carrillo expected to annul marriage to estranged husband

BELFAST, Maine — Sharon Carrillo, who was convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter on Wednesday, hoped to have her marriage to estranged husband Julio Carrillo annulled before her trial began earlier this month because she didn’t want to go through it with the “Carrillo” name, according to her attorney.

That did not happen.

The annulment is now scheduled to take place Friday at Wiscasset District Court, attorney Chris MacLean of Camden said. Julio Carrillo had previously been married to a woman in Kentucky, he said, but no record has been found to indicate the couple ever divorced. He submitted paperwork to marry Sharon Kennedy in New Windsor, New York, on July 18, 2015.

“He was able to get married to Sharon, but he was actually committing the crime of bigamy while he was doing that,” said MacLean, who had initially asked the court to expedite the hearing.

An earlier annulment hearing scheduled for January 2019 was continued because Julio Carrillo failed to appear in court.

Julio Carrillo, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge of depraved indifference murder earlier this year and is serving a 55-year sentence. MacLean argued in court that his client was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, and that there is no proof that links Kennedy’s death to her mother other than a confession that might have been coerced. State prosecutors adamantly disagreed, saying that Sharon Carrillo’s confession to police proves that she is guilty.

Witnesses testified at the trial that Julio Carrillo was violent with his wife and stepdaughter. That seems in line with what Kathleen Carrillo, the Louisville, Kentucky, woman who married Julio Carrillo in 2000, told the Portland Press Herald in March 2018. At that time, she said Julio Carrillo had frequently beat her, was controlling, and isolated her from her friends and family.

“When I left the house, he had to be with me. I could never go by myself,” Kathleen Carrillo said in the 2018 interview. She said that while he was generally cordial and outgoing to other people, he would become outraged over mundane things, according to the Portland Press Herald. She said that her husband was convicted of a domestic violence charge and eventually convinced her to move to Brooklyn, New York, with him, where he attended anger management classes, “but they didn’t do any good,” she told the newspaper. Their relationship dissolved in 2006, but she was not sure if they were divorced or if he had simply moved on.

Kathleen Carrillo died in September 2018, at the age of 67. According to MacLean, she gave a lengthy interview to the Maine State Police about the “horrific abuse” she endured from Julio Carrillo.

“She described the outrageous, graphic domestic violence she experienced at his hands,” the attorney said. “Unfortunately, during the pendency of the case she died and was not able to be a witness.”